4.1-magnitude aftershock hits Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Monday, Sept. 21.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 7:14 a.m., was an aftershock of the 6.1-magnitude quake that hit the province early in the day.

The 4.1-magnitude quake came right after a 5.3-magnitude aftershock hit the province.

PHIVOLCS said the 4.1-magnitude quake had its epicenter 96 kilometers northeast of Bayabas.

It had a depth of three kilometers.

No damage to property nor aftershocks were expected.