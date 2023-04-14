3,992 of 9,183 examinees pass 2022 bar examinations

(Eagle News) — A total of 3,992 of the 9,183 examinees passed the 2022 bar exams.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, the 2022 bar chair, said on Friday, April 14, that the figures translate to a 43.47% passing rate.

He also announced the 30 bar passers who obtained the highest ratings.

These were:

According to the SC, the top five law schools with the highest passing rate were:

San Beda University – 97.58% Ateneo de Manila University – 97.24% University of the Philippines – 95.02% University of San Carlos – 93.47% University of Sto. Tomas – 79.87%

The associate justice said the oath-taking and roll signing of successful examinees will be held on May 2, 2023.