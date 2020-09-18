37 additional COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel reported

(Eagle News)–Thirty-seven additional COVID-19 recoveries have been reported among police personnel, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday night.

The PNP said with the additional recoveries, the total rose to 3850 as of 6 p.m.

Fifty-two additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 5285.

Of these, the PNP said 1419 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 16.

The PNP has said it would continue to man quarantine checkpoints amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making police personnel one of the country’s frontliners amid the public health emergency.

Earlier, the PNP and the Makati Medical Center inked an agreement to ensure the health of the police personnel as they also continue to implement laws and help local government units.