368,736 Filipinos repatriated since February 2020

(Eagle News) — Over 300,000 Filipinos have been repatriated since the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said the total 368,736 Filipinos brought home to the Philippines include the additional 4725 overseas Filipinos repatriated last week.

These include distressed overseas Filipinos from the United Kingdom and Japan, undocumented overseas Filipinos from Malaysia and Jordan, and medical repatriates from Bahrain and Oman.

The DFA said of the 368,736, 101004 were sea-based.

Over 200,000–or 267,732–were land-based.

The DFA started repatriations of Filipinos in February 2020.

It said it repatriated 327,511 Filipinos in 2020.