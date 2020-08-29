3,637 additional COVID-19 cases push PHL tally to 213,131

(Eagle News)–Over 3000 additional COVID-19 cases in the country pushed the total to 213,131 on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Department of Health said of the total COVID-19 cases, 74611 were active.

Of these, 91.3 percent were mild, 6.7 percent were asymptomatic, 0.8 percent severe, and 1.1 percent critical.

The DOH said the 3637 additional cases reported today were from tests done by 102 out of 110 labs.

Of these, 2030 came from Metro Manila, 217 from Laguna, 155 from Rizal, 142 from Cavite, and 113 from Batangas.

Recoveries rose to 135101 including the 655 reported today.

Ninety-four deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3419.

Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine.