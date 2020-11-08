36 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Thirty-six more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7040 as of Sunday night.

Twenty-four additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 7490.

Of these, 426 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 24.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to enforce laws.

The PNP said it inked a pact with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the protection of the police amid the pandemic.