35 quakes monitored in Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Thirty-five earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included 17 tremors that lasted for one minute to 49 minutes and a weak background tremor.

Also monitored at the volcano was a plume rising up to 900 meters due to the upwelling of hot volcanic gas.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were pegged at 5286 tons on July 20.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommended ban on the entry into the Taal Volcano Island and into barangays Laurel and Agoncillo.

Aircraft were also advised to avoid flying close to the volcano.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the Taal alert level from 2 following a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.