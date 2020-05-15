35 new COVID-19 cases recorded among police personnel

(Eagle News) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 among police personnel, bringing the total number of positive cases among cops to 214 as of Friday, May 15.

“Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 19 among police personnel were confirmed as of today, May 15 with the total number of cases among police frontliners and personnel now at 214 cases”, the PNP said in a statement.

According to the PNP, the number of recoveries corresponds to a 30.84% percent recovery rate, “with 66 patients out of 214 cases since March 2020 now recovered from the infection.”

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths, on the other hand, remains at four.

The PNP also reported 144 active cases, 94 of whom are in quarantine facilities, seven admitted in hospitals, and 43 under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 703 PNP personnel are under monitoring as probable persons under investigation (PUIs), while 450 were recommended as suspected PUIs.

PNP Health Service Director Herminio Tadeo said that they “expect the increasing trend of positive cases among PNP personnel in coming days”, as the PNP fast tracks the conducts of mass testing among its personnel.

The PNP, through its Headquarters Support Service, will also conduct disinfection and decontamination procedures at Camp Crame starting Monday, May 18, and regularly onwards.

“All office and units are advised to install portable sink or wash basin and foot baths at the entrances”, the PNP statement said.

Eagle News Service