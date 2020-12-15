35 more overseas Filipinos recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-five more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the total rose to 8032.

The DFA said 42 new cases, however, pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 12350.

“The increase in the number of confirmed cases and recoveries is due to late reports from a country in Europe,” the department said.

An additional fatality pushed the death toll to 861.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7547, 4664 and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, with 773 and 521 respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21 so far.