34-year-old Filipino among two new COVID-19 cases in UAE

(Eagle News)–The United Arab Emirates has confirmed that a Filipino was among the country’s two new novel coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the Filipino was a 34-year-old.

The other, it said, was a 39-year-old Bangladeshi.

The health ministry said the two had recently come in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

“Their condition is stable,” the health ministry said.

The number of people in the UAE infected with COVID-19 has now reached 11.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Feb. 8 that a Filipino was among those infected.

Of the infected, three have fully recovered.