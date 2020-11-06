34 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Thirty-four more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 6896.

Twenty-one more cases pushed the total to 7345.

Of these, 426 were active.

There was no additional death, which means the death toll remains at 23.

The police continue to man checkpoints and enforce laws, making them one of the country’s frontliners amid the pandemic.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said all policemen on duty during the modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.