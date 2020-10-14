34 more overseas Filipinos recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Thirty-four more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7170 as of Tuesday.

Twenty-six newly-reported COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 11108.

Eight additional deaths pushed the death toll to 810.

“To date, the Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment and fatalities among our nationals,” the DFA said.

The DFA said the Americas had the lowest numbers in all categories compared to other geographical regions except in the total number of deaths.

According to recent data from the DFA, the Asia Pacific region had the least COVID-19 deaths, at nine.

The DFA is continuing with its repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DFA said it has so far repatriated over 200,000 overseas Filipinos since the start of the pandemic in February.