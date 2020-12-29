34 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-four more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the total number of Filipinos abroad who recovered from the disease rose to 8376.

Nineteen additional cases, however, pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 12847.

No death toll was reported, which means the COVID-19 deaths remain at 911.

The DFA said the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 84.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7658, 4677, and 578, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 781 and 525, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.

Earlier, it said over 300,000 Filipinos have been repatriated since February, the start of the repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.