37 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-seven more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9678.

Thirty-four additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 10322.

Of these, the PNP said 615 were active.

No additional COVID-19 deaths among PNP personnel were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 29.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Among those to be prioritized are uniformed personnel, including police personnel.

The vaccination program is expected to start this year.

Health authorities said over 9 million vaccine doses secured through the Covax facility are expected to arrive by April.

The COVAX facility helps ensure that all countries get access to COVID-19 vaccines.