33 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP recovery total rose to 7845 as of December 4.

Twenty-one more COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 8266.

Of these, 394 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll for police personnel remains at 27.

Uniformed personnel, including police personnel, are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has said they were among those to be prioritized once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

This takes place when much of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.