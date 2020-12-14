COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 449,400; 9,269 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases breached the 449,000 mark on Sunday, Dec. 13, after the Department of Health reported 1085 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 449,400 total cases, 21980 or 4.9 percent were active.

Of these, 84.4 percent were mild, 5.8 percent asymptomatic, 6.3 percent critical, 3.2 percent severe, and 0.33 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Quezon City with 103, Rizal with 46, Makati with 44, Manila with 43, and Pasig with 39.

Recoveries rose to 418,687 including the 9269 additional ones.

The death toll rose to 8733 with the additional three deaths.

The government has said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity, where most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.