MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Dec. 1

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Dec. 1:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

Passengers were also advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

Only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic travel allowed but subject to the travel requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

International travel is also allowed but subject to some restrictions.

For instance, only foreigners with long-term investor visas are allowed entry into the country, apart from the other categories already allowed by government.

Starting Dec. 7, foreign spouses of Filipinos and their children are also allowed inside the country.