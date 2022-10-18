32 volcanic quakes monitored in Bulusan in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Thirty-two volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Bulusan in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also detected were 386 tons per day of sulfur dioxide as of October 16.

A cloud covering the volcano was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level of Bulusan to 1 after the Bulusan Volcano Network (BVN) recorded a total of 126 weak and shallow (0-5 kilometers deep) volcanic earthquakes since 5 a.m. on October 11.