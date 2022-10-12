Alert status of Bulusan volcano raised

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alert level status of Bulusan volcano.

According to PHIVOLCS, the raising of the alert level from 0 to 1 was after the Bulusan Volcano Network (BVN) recorded a total of 126 weak and shallow (0-5 kilometers deep) volcanic earthquakes since 5 a.m. on October 11.

“Most of these events occurred in the northwestern sector and the summit area of Bulusan and are attributed to rock-fracturing processes within the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said also monitored were a short-term inflation of the southern flanks of Bulusan since April 2022, a pronounced and ongoing inflationary trend that began in late September 2022, increasing volcanic carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations since July 2022, in conjunction with increasing spring temperature since April 2022, and sulfurous odor reported by residents of Sitio Talistison, Brgy. Mapaso, Irosin and Brgy. San Roque, Bulusan from October 10-11.

PHIVOLCS said the raising of the alert level means the volcano is currently in a state of low-level unrest.

Local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.