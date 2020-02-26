32 volcanic earthquakes recorded as Taal remains on alert level 2

(Eagle News)–The Taal Volcano Network has recorded 32 volcanic earthquakes at Taal, which remains on alert level 2.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by “weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 meters high.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and along its coast.”

PHIVOLCS recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”