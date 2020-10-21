32 more recoveries reported among police personnel

62 additional COVID-19 cases reported

(Eagle News)–Thirty-two more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP recovery total climbed to 6162 as of Tuesday night.

Sixty-two more COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 6830.

Of these, PNP data showed 647 were active.

The death toll remains at 21 with no additional death reported.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to man checkpoints and enforce the law.

To ensure their good health, the PNP inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center.