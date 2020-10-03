32 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Thirty-two more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 4970 as of Saturday night.

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the tally to 6083.

Of these, 1096 were active.

No new deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

The PNP recently inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure their health.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.