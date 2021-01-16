32 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-two more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8617.

Forty-two additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 13540.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 935.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7836, 4691, and 602, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, with 806 and 533, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos’ awareness of and adherence to preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the DFA said.