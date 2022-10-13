313 volcanic quakes monitored in Bulusan in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Over 300 volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Bulusan in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology detected the 313 volcanic earthquakes a day after it announced the raising of the volcano’s alert level from 0 to 1.

Also monitored were 279 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux as of September 29.

A cloud covering the volcano was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.