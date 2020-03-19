31-year-old Filipino is Macau’s 15th COVID-19 case

(Eagle News)–A Filipino worker in Macau has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

In an advisory, Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center said the 31-year-old Filipino working in a restaurant in a gaming facility was the special administrative region’s 15th COVID-19 case.

According to the center, the patient last reported for work on Jan. 26.

He went on leave to visit his family in the Philippines, and stayed there until March 15.

A day after he returned to Macau on March 16, he was admitted to the Kiang Wu Hospital because of a fever, toothache and a rash.

The center said he was then categorized as “a person with moderate risk of COVID-19 infection.

“He went back to his local residence after receiving some initial treatment and undergoing a COVID-19 diagnosis test,” the center said.

He tested positive this afternoon after test samples were examined at the Public Health Clinical Center.

He is now in isolation in the Conde S. Januario Hospital.

“Further details of the 15th patient’s travel history and of those people that might be identified as having had close contact with him since his arrival in Macau will be disclosed in a timely manner,” the center said.

(Eagle News Service)