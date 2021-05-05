31-year-old corporal assigned in Nueva Ecija is PNP’s 57th COVID-19 fatality

(Eagle News) — The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the Philippine National Police rose to 57 on Wednesday, May 5, after a police corporal succumbed to the disease.

The PNP said the PNP’s 57th fatality was a 31-year-old assigned in Nueva Ecija.

He tested positive on April 27 and was immediately brought to a quarantine facility.

On May 3, the PNP said he was rushed to a nearby hospital due to difficulty of breathing and muscle cramps.

On May 4, the policeman died due to acute respiratory failure and pneumonia.

“Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. As front liners in fighting this unseen enemy, some of our police officers are putting their life on line, I salute you all!” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

The PNP reported 172 new recoveries bringing the total to 19, 086.

It has 20,769 COVID-19 cases, of which 1, 626 are active.