31 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) –Thirty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries as of Monday night, the recovery tally rose to 5,119.

Fifty-five new cases, however, pushed the total COVID-19 cases in the PNP to 6,195.

Of these, the PNP said 1,059 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police are one of the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to man quarantine checkpoints, and ensure law and order.

Earlier, the PNP said it had inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of PNP personnel.