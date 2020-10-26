30 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Thirty more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said PNP COVID-19 recoveries therefore rose to 6411.

Thirty-two additional cases pushed the total to 7029.

Of these 596 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 22.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws in different parts of the country that are under different quarantine classifications.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said policemen on duty during the stringent modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The PNP has signed an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the policemen’s well-being.