30 additional PUVs to ply roads starting today

(Eagle News) — Thirty more public utility vehicles will start plying roads today, December 21.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said 15 modern public utility jeepneys and 15 UV express units will be out on the streets based on Memorandum Circular 2020-083 issued on Wednesday, December 16.

The LTFRB said the MPUJs will ply the Rodriguez Sub-urban – SM North EDSA route, while the UV express units will ply San Rafael – Cubao, Quezon City route.

The LTFRB said only roadworthy PUVs with valid and existing Certificates of Public Convenience (CPC) or Applications for Extension of Validity need to have a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy.

Each operator can download the required QR code, instead of the special permit, from the official website of the LTFRB (https://ltfrb.gov.ph/).

The LTFRB reminded operators, drivers and passengers to observe the necessary health and safety protocols.