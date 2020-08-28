3 police generals, 2 colonels get new posts in PNP reshuffle

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa has reassigned three police generals and two police colonels to different posts.

In a statement, Gamboa said in a general order dated August 26, that Police Brigadier General – Herminio Tadeo Jr would be the director of the PNP Finance Service after his six months as the PNP Health Service director.

Tadeo, on the other hand, is replaced by Police Colonel Arthur Cabalona as the acting director of the PNPHS.

He was previously assigned to the Directorate for Comptrollership.

Police Colonel Arcadio Jamora Jr., who was from EOD/K9, is now the acting executive officer of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations of Northern Luzon.

Police Brigadier General Alfred Corpus is at the helm of the National Police Training Institute (NPTI) anew after serving as director of DIPO– Western Mindanao.

From the PNP Finance Service, Police Brigadier General Ferdinand Daway replaced Corpus as the new director of DIPO-Western Mindanao.

All reassignments are effective Aug. 28.

“The movement in top posts is prompted by the retirement of senior official NPTI director PMGen Ramon Rafael on August 28,” the PNP said.