3 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Three more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7367.

Six additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 11423.

Deaths were still at 828, with no additional ones reported.

The Middle East and Africa were still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, with 7492, 4617, and 543, respectively.

The Americas had the least cases and recoveries so far, with 816 and 481, respectively, while the Asia Pacific region had the least deaths, at nine.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of those under treatment saw a slight increase to 28.26 percent,” the DFA said.

The total percentage of COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities, on the other hand, slightly decreased to 64.49 percent and 7.57 percent, respectively.