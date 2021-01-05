3 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Three more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs with the additional recoveries, the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad rose to 8390.

Thirty-seven additional cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 total to 12929.

Twenty-three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among overseas Filipinos, pushing the death toll to 934.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, with 7681, 601 and 4677, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 782 and 526, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21.

The DFA has said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.