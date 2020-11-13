3 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Three more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7461.

An additional COVID-19 case pushed the total to 11511.

The death toll remains at 828, with no additional death reported.

The Middle East and Africa remain the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, at 7518, 4648, and 543, respectively.

The Americas has the least cases, with 829, and recoveries, with 520.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths, at nine.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the DFA said.