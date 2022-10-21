3 Luzon areas still under Signal No. 1 as TD “Obet” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 has remained hoisted over parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Obet” slightly intensified on Friday, Oct. 21.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) are under the tropical cyclone wind signal.

So far, the center of the tropical depression was estimated 140 km east of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

It is moving westward at 20 km/h.

According to the weather bureau, today until tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Under the influence of the surge of the northeast monsoon, PAGASA said a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said “Obet” is forecast to move generally westward until tomorrow.

Its center is likely to pass over or pass close to Batanes between this afternoon and evening.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or afternoon.