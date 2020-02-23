3 EDSA decongestion projects may be completed by the end of this year — DPWH

(Eagle News)–Three EDSA decongestion projects may be completed by the end of this year.

Public Works Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in-charge of the Unified Project Management Office Operations and Technical Services, said this was after the Department of Public Works and Highways secured a commitment to fast-track the construction of Bonifacio Global City-Ortigas Center Link Road, Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, and Binondo-Intramuros Bridge from contractors and consultants.

The P5.7-billion Bonifacio Global City-Ortigas Center Link Road Project is expected to reduce travel time between BGC and Ortigas Central Business District to 11 minutes.

The 506-meter Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Estrella, Makati City to Barangka Drive and the 680-meter Binondo-Intramuros Bridge connecting Intramuros and Binondo cost P4.85 billion, and are being funded by a grant from China.

Sadain said contractors were taking advantage of the favorable weather condition by doubling their efforts in the project.

If all goes well, the completion time is expected to be early, Sadain said.