(Eagle News)–Three children died in a fire that hit a house in Quezon City early Sunday, May 29.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said also hurt in the blaze that hit a room in the structure on Kaliraya Street were three adults.

They have not been identified so far.

A first alarm was raised at 4:15 a.m.

The blaze, which also resulted in P50,000 worth of damage to property, was put out a few minutes later.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.