3 areas under Signal No. 1 as “Bising” weakens, decelerates

(Eagle News) — Only three areas are under a Tropical Cyclone Signal as Typhoon “Bising” weakened and decelerated over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under Signal No. 1, with the center of the eye of Typhoon “Bising” located 350 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

Batanes

the eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Santa Teresita, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City) including Babuyan Islands

the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

“Bising” is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving northward at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, on the forecast track, Typhoon “Bising” will move generally northward or north northeastward today, away from the landmass of Luzon.

It will then turn east northeastward tomorrow (April 23) and eastward on Saturday (April 24).

The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning (April 25).

Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong to near gale in strength are expected to extend outward up to 370 km from the center of the typhoon.

Destructive typhoon-force winds will also extend outward up to 90 km from the center of the typhoon, PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, the northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions with higher gusts over the coastal and mountainous areas of Ilocos Region, Apayao, Abra, and the western portion of Cagayan.