3 areas still under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Bising” maintains its strength

(Eagle News) — Three areas in Luzon are still under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Bising” maintained its strength as it moved east of Quezon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

The eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri),

the eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan, Palanan)

Catanduanes

The following areas, on the other hand, are under a tropical cyclone wind signal number 1:

Batanes, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis,Natonin), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista), the northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag), the eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras)

So far, PAGASA said “Bising” is located 475 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

It is moving north northwestward slowly.

According to PAGASA, today, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Catanduanes.

Light to moderate at times heavy rains are expected over the eastern portion of Quezon, Camarines Provinces, Sorsogon, Albay, and Northern Samar.

“Under these conditions and considering the antecedent rainfall over the aforementioned areas, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said Typhoon “Bising” will move generally northward or north northwestward until tomorrow evening or Thursday, early morning.

It will then move northeastward away from the landmass of Luzon throughout Thursday and east northeastward on Friday (April 23) and Saturday (April 24).

The typhoon is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, April 25.