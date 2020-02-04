3.6-magnitude quake hits Oriental Mindoro; Intensity IV felt in Puerto Galera, Calapan, parts of Batangas

(Eagle News)–A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 4:37 a.m., had its epicenter 9 kilometers northwest of Puerto Galera.
It had a depth of focus of one kilometer.
The following intensities were recorded:
Intensity IV – Puerto Galera and Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; Bauan, Mabini and Isla Verde, Batangas
Intensity III – San Pascual, Batangas
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.