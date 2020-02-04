3.6-magnitude quake hits Oriental Mindoro; Intensity IV felt in Puerto Galera, Calapan, parts of Batangas

(Eagle News)–A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 4:37 a.m., had its epicenter 9 kilometers northwest of Puerto Galera.

It had a depth of focus of one kilometer.

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity IV – Puerto Galera and Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; Bauan, Mabini and Isla Verde, Batangas

Intensity III – San Pascual, Batangas

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.