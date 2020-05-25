295 Filipinos repatriated from Cayman Islands: DFA

(Eagle News) – Nearly 300 overseas Filipino workers and their families arrived from the Cayman Islands and London at noontime on Monday, May 25, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported.

The repatriates, composed of 287 Filipinos from Grand Cayman and eight from London, arrived via an “airbridge” flight organized by the Cayman Islands local government, the DFA said in a statement.

“The Manila airbridge flight is but a demonstration of the close Philippine-UK bilateral ties”, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said.

The DFA assured that the returning Filipinos “underwent thorough documentation and briefing on current safety protocols” prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) as well as RT-PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 testing.

They will be temporarily housed at Bureau of Quarantine-approved facilities for their mandatory quarantine while they await the result of their RT-PCR test.

