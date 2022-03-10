29 more Filipinos evacuated from Ukraine arrive in PHL

(Eagle News) — Twenty-nine more Filipinos evacuated from Ukraine arrived in the Philippines on Thursday, March 10.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the 29 seafarers arrived from Bucharest in Romania.

The department said the 29 seafarers consist of 20 crew members of MV Global Aglaia; two seafarers of MV Joseph Schulte; and seven seafarers from MV Star Helena.

They exited Ukraine via Moldova with assistance from the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Chisinau and the Philippine Embassy in Budapest.

“The Department expects more seafarers to arrive in the country in the next few days through its evacuation and repatriation programs,” the department said.

With their arrival, the DFA said the total number of repatriated Filipino seafarers from Ukraine was now at 55.