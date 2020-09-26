2,747 more COVID-19 cases push PHL tally to 301,256

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 301,000 mark on Saturday, Sept. 26, after the Department of Health reported additional 2747 cases.

The DOH said of the 301256 total cases, 63066 were active.

Of these, 87.3 percent were mild, 8.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent severe, and 2.7 percent critical.

Of the 2747 newly-reported cases, 1115 came from Metro Manila, 196 from Negros Occidental, 153 from Cavite, 112 from Laguna, and 107 from Cebu.

Recoveries rose to 232906 including the 787 reported today.

Eighty-eight additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5284.