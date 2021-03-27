27 more Filipinos abroad get COVID-19; total now at 16,067

(Eagle News) — Twenty-seven additional COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 16,067.

Sixteen additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 9738.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos abroad remains at 1,047.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 8884, 4764, and 673, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 901 and 590, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, according to the DFA data, still has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the DFA said.