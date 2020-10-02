2,611 additional COVID-19 cases push PHL tally to 316,678; 416 more recoveries reported today

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 316,000 mark on Friday, Oct. 2, after the Department of Health reported additional 2611 cases.

The DOH said of the total 316,678 cases, 56445 were active.

Of these, 87 percent were mild, 8.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe, and 2.9 percent critical.

Of the 2611 new cases, 1084 were from Metro Manila, 202 from Cavite, 182 from Iloilo, 163 from Bulacan and 132 from Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 254617 including the 416 reported today.

Fifty-six deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5616.

Metro Manila and several areas are under a general community quarantine until the end of October.

Lanao del Sur including Marawi, on the other hand, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under the least stringent modified general community quarantine.