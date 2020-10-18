26 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Twenty-six more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the tally rose to 5976.

Thirty-nine additional cases pushed the total PNP cases to 6675.

Of these, 679 were active.

No additional death was reported, which meant the death toll remained at 20.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws, making them the country’s frontliners, together with medical workers, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of policemen.