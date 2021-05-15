26 more overseas Filipinos test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-six more overseas Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18607.

No additional recoveries nor fatalities were reported, which means the recovery total and death toll due to COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos remain at 11369 and 1162, respectively.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities saw a slight decrease to 61.10% and 6.24%, respectively,” the department said.

According to recent data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 10465, 5913, and 758, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 983 and 625, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 31.

The department said it has repatriated over 400,000 Filipinos since the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020.