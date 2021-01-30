26 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-six more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery tally among overseas Filipinos to 8919.

Thirty-three new cases, however, also pushed the total of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos outside the Philippines to 13938.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos is now at 85, following new reports received from a country in Europe,” the department said.

The COVID-19 death toll also increased to 950, including the five additional deaths.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7881, 4754, and 606, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.

The DFA has said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.