25 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)– Twenty-five more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally rose to 9269.

Fifty-two additional cases, however, pushed the PNP total number of COVID-19 cases to 9809.

Of these, 512 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 28.

The government is eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.

Among the priorities in a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program are uniformed personnel, including policemen.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, with the approval of others underway.