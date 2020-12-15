25 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Twenty-five more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP recovery tally rose to 8136.

Twelve additional cases pushed the total to 8589.

Of these, 425 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–are among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination program should a vaccine be available.

The government said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.