2,251 more COVID-19 cases logged in Metro Manila in past 14 days: DOH

554 more COVID-19 cases added to PHL COVID-19 tally on Monday, March 14

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 554 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 14, pushing the total COVID-19 cases to 3,671,293.

According to the Department of Health, the region which posted the most additional COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days was Metro Manila, with 2251.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 1,221; Western Visayas with 879; Central Luzon with 719; and Central Visayas with 705.

The provinces and cities that posted the most additional COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days were Cavite with 496; Manila with 476; Quezon City with 381; Iloilo with 336; and Laguna with 249.

Recoveries are now at 3567412 while the COVID-19 death toll also rose to 57625 after 591 more deaths were reported.

According to DOH data, of the 591 additional deaths, 115 occurred in March, 164 in February, 95 in January, 8 in December 2021, 6 in November 2021, 15 in October 2021, 40 in September 2021, 23 in August 2021, 19 in July 2021, 16 in June 2021, 3 in May 2021, 10 in April 2021, 6 in March 2021, 1 in February 2021, 2 in January 2021, 15 in December 2020, 7 in November 2020, and 9 in October 2020.

Eleven deaths were also logged in September 2020, 16 in August 2020, 6 in July 2020, 1 in June 2020, 2 in May 2020 and 1 in March 2020.

Metro Manila is under an alert level 1.